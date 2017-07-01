Warwick streets transform into racetrack

THE Queensland Road Team Series got underway in Warwick this morning with over 120 riders competing for honours in this the second round of the statewide event.

The action kicked off at 10.30am with the Prologue, a fast 6km circuit encompassing Guy St, Victoria St, Jackie Howe Drive, Park Rd before riders headed back for a sprint finish in Guy St.

Taking out the men's prologue in a time of 6:59:30 was young rider Oliver Smith from the Mipela GeoSolutions Altitude team, closely followed by former world champion Jordan Kerby from The Pedaler team in 7:00:15 and third was Blake Quick from Balmoral Elite Team in a time of 7:07:09, eight seconds behind the leader.

In the womens event, it was Bree Wilson in a time of 8:28.72, from Danielle De Francesco in 8:30.56 and third was Ashleigh Elliott in a time of 8:34.38, six seconds behind first place.

From there the teams got themselves prepared for the criterium event.

This circuit took in the 1.4km block bounded by Guy, Victoria, Dragon and Fitzroy Sts.

The race format was a 60min race followed by two quick laps for the men, and a 35min race followed by two quick laps for the women.

For the first time this year a Masters race has also been included in the criterium and road race events.

The women went out first in this event and the race was won by Alexandra Martin-Wallace in a time of 40:30 12, closely followed by Kristina Clonan and Jessica Pratt both in the main finishing pack.

In the mens race, Jordan Kerby of The Pedaler team was on top of the podium this time, taking out the race in a time of 1h:03:54, followed by Bradley Soden from Mainline Allencon Procella Cycling and Kaden Groves from The Pedaler Team both finishing closely behind.

Tomorrow the riders head to Yangan for the road race.

The men will do three laps of a 40km circuit, the women will take on two laps of the same circuit as do the masters.

QRTS Series Manager Simon Gwynn said the series was based on time.

"The faster the guys go today will stand them in better stead when racing over the longer format tomorrow," he said.

"The riders with the quickest times over all three events will be in with a shot at overall victory.

"This year we have 96 men and 28 women competing as well as 40 entered in the master category, so we're very pleased with such a turnout.

"This series is all about having riders experience a number of different disciplines over a two day racing format.

"Along with management, teams, family and friends, there's an influx of well over 500 people into Warwick for this event this weekend."

Warwick rider Laura Brazier said she was excited to be part of the event as team manager for a Darling Downs Junior Development Squad.

"I've entered the team to give them a great experience in a cycling series," she said.

"They can get out there and mix it with the semi-pros.

"We're a wildcard entry for the event, the Southern Downs Regional Council has thrown its support behind the event and the organisers were very keen to have a local side involved.

"It's been a wonderful experience already for these boys."

Organiser Nicola Farquhar said about 20 volunteers were helping to keep the event running smoothly.

"We've got race officials, marshals, first aid, and a lot more little jobs that need to be done," she said.

"And we'd love to give a big thanks to the Warwick Lions Club for providing us with some great food and to Peck's Mobile Coffee for the drinks."