Warwick structural fire sparked by electrical fault

AN electrical fault sparked a fire in the ceiling space of a Warwick accountant’s office this afternoon, causing significant smoke damage.

Two crews arrived on scene at 107 Fitzroy St around 12.40pm to a “smoke-logged” building, according to station officer Dennis Burton.

All residents, both upstairs and downstairs, were safely evacuated before firefighters entered with breathing apparatus.

Within four minutes, crews identified the source of the fire, removed part of the ceiling, and climbed up to extinguish the blaze.

“There was some really quick action by the guys to make entry,” Mr Burton said.

“They reported just a small amount of fire damage, which was contained to the source area but there was a lot of smoke damage throughout the entire tenancy.”

Mr Burton said a fault with the fluoro lighting ignited the fire.

Ergon Energy, Queensland Police Service and the Queensland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.