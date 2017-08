CAUTION: A 13-year-old boy allegedly punched a peer multiple times in the head.

A 13-YEAR-OLD Warwick boy received an official caution from police for allegedly assaulting a peer at Warwick State High School.

Warwick Police Station officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the alleged incident occurred on July 17.

Snr Sgt Deacon said a 13-year-old student was allegedly thrown to the ground and punched multiple times in the head.

The incident occurred at about 3pm at the end of school hours.