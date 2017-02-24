Warwick student given 'herb grinder' as reward

IN A situation that gives new meaning to the term 'high achiever' a Warwick student has returned home from school with a a gift that would have any parent piping up.

Yesterday, when he was picked up from school the young boy proudly showed his mum what some might call a 'herb grinder'.

The 9-year-old boy's mother, who did not wish to be named, said her son was allowed to choose a gift after he received 15 tokens for good behaviour.

He picked what he thought was a ball with a smiley face on it, but when he took it home, the smokescreen lifted and its true function was revealed.

"It took me a while to realise what it actually was,' the mother said.

"My son thought it was a cool toy."

The mother insisted the mix up was not a dopey decision, rather an honest mistake.

According to a number of parents, the reward gifts are donated to the school and not purchased by the teacher.

And to the fair, the 'herb grinder' really did look like a ball, according to the mother and her child.

A joint decision was made to confiscate the 'cool toy', and the young boy will be receiving a new gift.