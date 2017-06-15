Warwick students cook up a future

FOOD'S UP: Chef Jamie Fischer flambes up a storm in the Tafe Queensland South West kitchen in Warwick.

WARWICK residents wanting to sample the work of the next generation of the finest chefs will have to wait a few more weeks.



About 30 students completed their studies this week across a range of hospitality disciplines with a final function at TAFE Queensland South West's Horizons Restaurant.



"Wednesday saw our final function for the term," he said.

"These functions give our students the opportunity to put everything they've learned throughout the year into practice.

"Students must complete a set amount of live services to receive their qualifications and they've now done that."

Mr Fischer said the students were separated into two learning groups.

"We have courses for those who wish to work in front-of-house industries such as food service, baristas and bar staff, etc," he said.

"And then there are the back-of-house students including kitchen operations and food preparation.

"The chance to cook for and serve paying customers gives that real-life experience and helps them prepare for the real world."

The Horizons Restaurant is housed within the TAFE Queensland South West campus in Warwick and includes a full-scale industrial kitchen, servery and bar.

Mr Fischer said students came from all walks of life.

"We get a few school-leavers," he said.

"Recent high school graduates may be eligible for government funding, which is fantastic and a great stepping stone for someone wanting to enter the industry.

"We also take in a lot of unemployed people, those looking to up-skill themselves or learn a trade.

"We also offer recognition of prior learning, so people who have worked in cafes and restaurants before have the opportunity to further their skills and careers as well."

TAFE Queensland South West offers a Certificate II in Kitchen Operations, a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery, a Diploma in Hospitality, short courses and also chef's apprenticeships.

"We stay in close contact with local businesses to offer further training for staff," Mr Fischer said.

"There are great incentives for business owners to see their staff take those extra steps.

"We're often approached by businesses within the industry who come to us when looking for staff."

Mr Fischer said students were taught the basics to begin with.

"Basic knife skills, meat preparation, fish preparation and filleting, pastry, desserts...," he said.

"Everything they need to know to take the next step.

"Our new term and courses start in mid-July.

"We'd love to see a whole lot of new faces join us for a start to their new career."

For further details phone TAFE Queensland South West on 1300914754 or visit www.tafesouthwest.edu.au.