Warwick students get a lesson from equine mates

STUDENTS from Warwick High School's Mt Gordon campus had a chance to try their hands at natural horsemanship this week. Reason To Thrive is a not-for-profit body language and communication skills program for young people.

Instructor Robyn Wickham said horse- assisted learning was a great way for young people to improve their understanding of how they may be seen by other people.

"Horses tend to reflect back to you what you show to them,” Mrs Wickham said.

"If you come across aggressively, then they will reflect that aggression back to you. At the same time if you show care and kindness, they will show you the same.”

Mrs Wickham said the Reason To Thrive program hoped to help participants become more aware of themselves and how they are perceived by others.

"It works really well,” she said.

"A lot of people don't actually realise they are displaying tension or aggression in their communications with others, and the horse will show them that.

"For example, our horse Sam, he's very sensitive with a very reactive personality - if you come on too strong he'll back away.

"We'll use his behaviour to show students how their actions can be interpreted by someone else.”

Warwick High School teacher Mark Fowler said he heard about Reason to Thrive through a friend.

"I thought it would be a good experience for some of our students,” he said.

"For a start it gets them out of their comfort zone and trying new things.

"And a lot of the boys don't have much contact with animals, especially horses, so it's a really positive influence for them.”

Mr Fowler said the boys would attend a one hour session each week for three weeks.

"Their feedback after the first session was very positive,” he said.

"They all enjoyed it and they'll get a lot out it I hope.”