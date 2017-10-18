Warwick students get ready to shine together

Jessie Hughes and Jasmine Cave are excited for Music: Count Us In.

AS SCHOOLS from all over the Southern Downs prepare to take part in Australia's largest school singalong, Music: Count Us In, students from the Warwick Christian College are adding an interactive twist to their performance.

The Year 3/4 students will not only sing this year's song, Shine Together, but will also perform the song in sign language.

Eight-year-old Jasmine Cave said the class had been practising the song since the start of term three.

"We practise about once a week," she said.

"We've also been learning the Auslan version, which has been fun.

"We've know the chorus, but are still working on the verses."

Jasmine said learning Auslan in Year 1/2 had helped the students get a headstart.

"We've watched a lot of Youtube video, showing us the signs and how to do them properly," she said.

"And now that we're a bit more grown up, our teacher Mrs Lomas thought we'd be able to handle it.

"It will be great for the hearing-impaired kids to be understand the words we're singing."

Jasmine said she liked the song the schools would be performing this year.

"I like most sorts of music," she said.

"Except really slow songs.

"I'm not very patient."

On Thursday, November 2, at 10am, schools from all over the Southern Downs will meet in Leslie Park to sing Shine Together and songs from past years.

At the same, schools from all over the country will take part in their cities and towns.

In 2016, more than 600,000 Australian schoolchildren from more than 2500 schools took part.

Year 4 student Jessie Hughes, 9, said she took part in Music: Count Us In last year.

"The best part was getting to see some friends from other schools," she said.

"And it's kind of good to know that if you mess up a bit, no one will notice because there are so many kids singing."

Jessie said she first became interested in music through her Japanese cousins.

"They play violin, so I got interested in violin and now practise a couple of times a week, but I should probably practise more," she said.

"I like music, my favourite would be The Newsboys."

Jessie said the class would be ready to shine for the event.

"We were pretty good last year," she said.

"And I think we'll be pretty good again this year."