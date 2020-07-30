Warwick students get taste of Hollywood fame

THROUGH THE LENS: Scots PGC College and Warwick SHS students took part in a filmmaking workshop led by an Academy Award-winning cinematographer. Picture: Andrea Huglin/Noosa Film Academy

THROUGH THE LENS: Scots PGC College and Warwick SHS students took part in a filmmaking workshop led by an Academy Award-winning cinematographer. Picture: Andrea Huglin/Noosa Film Academy

WARWICK’S budding actors and filmmakers have had their first taste of Hollywood action, teaming up with an Oscar-winning cinematographer on a new project.

Students in Years 9, 10, and 11 at Warwick State High School and Scots PGC College took part in “The Kindness Umbrella Project”, a filmmaking workshop run by Hollywood cinematographer Greg Huglin and his wife, Andrea.

The students used industry-grade equipment to develop a short film inspired by the concept of kindness, with the two final videos to join those from more than 60 other schools in a permanent exhibit at the Story Bank in Maryborough.

Scots PGC drama teacher Katelyn Woodbine said her students were extremely excited and eager to learn from an industry professional.

“This is the first time that the Scots PGC students have had the opportunity to participate in a workshop like this,” Ms Woodbine.

“Students learned the importance of teamwork on a film set and how these skills are transferable to many aspects of their lives.

“Many students expressed an interest in this field after spending the day in the shoes of a professional cinematographer, and hopefully we will have the opportunity to participate in more learning experiences like this.”

Greg Huglin giving a demonstration from behind the lens as Warwick students have fun with the concept of “The Kindness Umbrella”. Picture: Andrea Huglin/Noosa Film Academy

Using his 50 years of industry experience to tour the cinematography workshops across regional Queensland, Mr Huglin believed Warwick students demonstrated “huge screen talent”.

“I’m really proud of the short-scripted films Scots PGC and Warwick SHS created in just one day,” he said.

“Shooting a film is a team effort, and the students became directors, producers, script writers, actors, sound technicians, and clapperboard operators.

“I believe in learning with laughter, and we certainly had plenty of that.”

Mrs Huglin hoped the workshop’s tour as part of the Regional Arts Development Fund would inspire rural students considering a career in the creative industries to take the leap.

“The kids were so gracious, really grateful, and I find the regional kids just for it, because they sense this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said.

“Hopefully they’re inspired to see all the different jobs you can do within the film and screen industry, and how they can fit into the world of work.”

Click here to view the finished videos from Warwick SHS and Scots PCG College.

MORE STORIES

Jumpers and Jazz makes surprise appearance

The Wiggles seal of approval for Southern Downs singers

WHAT YOU WANT: coronavirus to sway Warwick votes