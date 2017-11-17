Warwick Subway helps the hungry in a huge way

Warwick Subway store manager Vivek Mehta (right) and staff member Rebecca Mullen are looking forward to World Sandwich Day this Friday.

Warwick Subway store manager Vivek Mehta (right) and staff member Rebecca Mullen are looking forward to World Sandwich Day this Friday. Jonno Colfs

MORE than 55,000 meals were donated to the needy in Queensland as a result of Subway Live Feed on Friday, November 3.

Locally, residents supported the initiative by buying a sub, salad or wrap on the day to help raise important funds for Australia's leading hunger organisation, Foodbank Australia.

Warwick Subway store manager Vivek Mehta gave a big thanks to locals who got behind the initiative.

"Our aim of helping hundreds of thousands of people in need would not have been possible without the support of the local community and our sandwich artists across Queensland,” he said.

"Thank you to everyone that purchased a sub, salad or wrap on the day to fight hunger.”

Over 287,000 meals were donated across the nation, and more than 13.3 million meals in total across the globe, with Subway shops in over 60 countries around the world coming together for Subway Live Feed on World Sandwich Day to help fight hunger globally.

Brianna Casey, CEO of Foodbank Australia said she was delighted to be part of Subway Live Feed for its inaugural year.

"Ending hunger globally is a monumental task, but campaigns like this help us not only shine a spotlight on the issue, but also do something about it,” she said.

"We were thrilled to be a part of Subway's initiative to help us fight hunger in Australia.

"We want to extend our thanks to everyone who visited their local Subway to raise hundreds of thousands of meals for Australians who struggle to put food on their plates for themselves and their families.”