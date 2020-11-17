Warwick swelters, braces for severe storms

HOT DAYS STILL AHEAD: The boiling temperatures of yesterday are expected to continue following possible rain. Photo: Erin Smith.

WARWICK residents have sweltered through above-average temperatures this week, but rain could offer a “brief respite” from the prolonged heatwave.

The Rose City got to a stifling 35.5C yesterday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimber Wong said it was hottest day since February 3 this year.

“The average November maximum is 28.2 degrees so that is several degrees above the average there,” she said.

“Even the minimum temperatures are a little above as well at 27.2 degrees yesterday and 19 degrees today. The average minimum is 17.1 degrees so today is far bit above.

“When those overnight temperatures are still high, we don’t get the chance to recover from the heat and that’s when we start talking about heatwave conditions.”

But this afternoon’s storm potential could reduce those high temperatures, at least for a while.

Ms Wong expected storm could hit Warwick early evening.

“While it’s never a certainty it will fall right onto you, there’s a reasonable chance today with showers and thunderstorms on the forecast,” she said.

“There is also a possibility for a severe thunderstorm as well, with the main risk of that being damaging winds, potentially large hail and heavy rainfall.”

The change was caused by a combination of a southeast interior and southerly wind change moving along the southern coast line, meaning temperatures would likely raise once the southerly moved along.

“It looks dry from Thursday into Friday,” Ms Wong said.

“There may be a chance of rain in the Border Ranges sneaking into Warwick on Saturday, but it’s a skinny chance at this stage.”

