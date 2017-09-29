Warwick swelters through hottest day

RECORD BREAKER: Warwick sweltered through its hottest September day on record yesterday.

RECORD BREAKER: Warwick sweltered through its hottest September day on record yesterday. Elyse Wurm

THE ROSE City reached a top of 36.6 degrees yesterday, breaking the record for the hottest September in history.

It was amongst a number of Queensland cities, which also saw temperatures skyrocket.

According to South Brisbane Storms, Amberley topped the record-breaking list by reaching a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees.

Gayndah was not far behind reaching 39.6 degrees, while Gatton came in third at 39.5 degrees.

Stanthorpe, Applethorpe, Logan and Beaudesert also made the list of record breakers.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak yesterday said conditions would cool down and return to normal for spring over the weekend.

A top of 28 degrees is expected on Saturday while Sunday is predicted to reach 25 degrees.