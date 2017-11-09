Warwick teacher's championship result is pure poetry

PRIZE POET: Carmel Wooding after her third placing at the National Bush Poetry Championships, with sons James and William.

ASSUMPTION College teacher and bush poet Carmel Wooding has a prize-winning way with words.

Last weekend Mrs Wooding placed third at the National Bush Poetry Championships in Toodyay, Western Australia.

The accolade follows on from just months ago being crowned champion of the Ekka Bush Poetry competition.

Along with her husband Adam and their children William, James and Clare, Mrs Wooding spent almost two weeks on the road before the nationals contest, travelling across the country.

"It was very reminiscent of my own childhood,” she said. "It was so wonderful to experience a trip like that with my own family.”

It wasn't all smooth sailing, as 10-year-old William came a cropper on monkey bars in Kalgoorlie and broke his arm, meaning a trip to hospital. William and James competed in the junior bush poetry section at the championships.

The senior section was held over last Saturday and Sunday, with four sections.

Mrs Wooding came second in Traditional Poetry and first in Original Poetry (serious), helping her climb to a third place overall at the championship.

"The standard was top- notch, so I'm completely stoked,'' she said.