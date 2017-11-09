Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Warwick teacher's championship result is pure poetry

PRIZE POET: Carmel Wooding after her third placing at the National Bush Poetry Championships, with sons James and William.
PRIZE POET: Carmel Wooding after her third placing at the National Bush Poetry Championships, with sons James and William. Jonno Colfs
Jonno Colfs
by

ASSUMPTION College teacher and bush poet Carmel Wooding has a prize-winning way with words.

Last weekend Mrs Wooding placed third at the National Bush Poetry Championships in Toodyay, Western Australia.

The accolade follows on from just months ago being crowned champion of the Ekka Bush Poetry competition.

Along with her husband Adam and their children William, James and Clare, Mrs Wooding spent almost two weeks on the road before the nationals contest, travelling across the country.

"It was very reminiscent of my own childhood,” she said. "It was so wonderful to experience a trip like that with my own family.”

It wasn't all smooth sailing, as 10-year-old William came a cropper on monkey bars in Kalgoorlie and broke his arm, meaning a trip to hospital. William and James competed in the junior bush poetry section at the championships.

The senior section was held over last Saturday and Sunday, with four sections.

Mrs Wooding came second in Traditional Poetry and first in Original Poetry (serious), helping her climb to a third place overall at the championship.

"The standard was top- notch, so I'm completely stoked,'' she said.

Topics:  bush poetry carmel wooding national championships warwick community warwick people

Warwick Daily News

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

UNDER THREAT: Motocross park fighting for life

UNDER THREAT: Motocross park fighting for life

A ROAD dispute could see a major Southern Downs tourist attraction closed in a week.

Southern Downs blackouts spark upset

IN THE DARK: Power outages spark upset in Allora.

Town is being left in the dark about power outages.

Warwick driver arrested and given blood test

CHARGED: A man was arrested and taken to hospital in Warwick last night under suspicion he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police suspect the man was driving under the influence

FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Thursday

TOP STORIES: A Southern Downs tourist attraction is under threat.

MOTOCROSS park fights for life and cricketers do Warwick proud

Local Partners