Warwick team launches allied health venture

NEW PRACTICE: Tess Enchelmaier, Dean Cullen, and Harry Marshall have launched Rural Connection Allied Health to service Warwick and the wider Southern Downs.

A new Warwick allied health company is bringing the holistic and high-quality healthcare usually exclusive to cities to its regional home on the Southern Downs.

Rural Connection Allied Health was founded by director and practice manager Tess Enchelmaier and exercise physiologists Dean Cullen and Harry Marshall.

While other allied health professionals focus on treating more acute injuries, Miss Enchelmaier said their field was more about strengthening the body long-term.

“We really want to offer high-quality and compassionate help to people suffering chronic health conditions, and spread the word on how beneficial exercise is,” Miss Enchelmaier said.

“Exercise physiology is still new and emerging, and I think there’s a lot of people who don’t know a lot about it or its benefits, so we really want to provide that education.

“We want to do our bit in helping people move away from that stigma that exercise is something only super-healthy people with a lot of time do. It’s for everyone.”

Exercise physiologists Harry Marshall and Dean Cullen will be working out of their home bases at Ironside Industry in Warwick and Snap Fitness in Toowoomba.

Alongside home bases at Ironside Industry in Warwick and Snap Fitness in Toowoomba, the team also conducts home visits right across the Southern Downs and Toowoomba regions.

With plans to continue expanding into regional communities across the state, Miss Enchelmaier said their first-hand rural knowledge would set them apart.

“There’s a lot of exercise physiologists in Brisbane, but there’s a whole less out in the country,” she said.

“That’s where we’re different. We live in and are part of these communities, we know the people and we know what’s available here in terms of healthcare and other professionals.

“We’re very aware of making sure these smaller communities are looked after, because in terms of access it makes such a huge difference.”

Rural Connection Allied Health’s current operating hours are 7am-5pm weekdays.

Contact Tess Enchelmaier on 0447 923 859 or head to the practice’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

