Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT RED-HANDED: Warwick Police arrested the 18-year-old a short distance from the scene of the crime.
CAUGHT RED-HANDED: Warwick Police arrested the 18-year-old a short distance from the scene of the crime.
News

Warwick teen charged for bottle shop theft

Jessica Paul
12th Apr 2020 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARWICK teenager has been charged with one count of stealing after allegedly trying to take multiple packs of alcohol from a bottle shop in Rose City ShoppingWorld.

At about 1.30pm today, the 18-year-old man allegedly took three ten-packs of Wild Turkey bourbon from the Criterion Cellars liquor store.

Warwick Police Sergeant Greg Burton said police were quickly alerted and were able to arrest the teenager a short distance from the shopping centre.

"(The accused) was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of stealing," Sgt Burton said.

No representative of Criterion Cellars was available for comment this afternoon.

Police said the alcohol was recovered and returned to the store shortly after the incident occurred.

The 18-year-old will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on August 12, 2020.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEGRA webinars offer region’s farmers hope for virus recovery

        premium_icon SEGRA webinars offer region’s farmers hope for virus...

        News SOUTHERN Downs farmers can gain information, but most importantly mental and social support, through the online network.

        Warwick man arrested on unconnected charges at Wallace St fire

        premium_icon Warwick man arrested on unconnected charges at Wallace St...

        News THE Warwick man allegedly swore and spat at police officers attending the scene of...

        BREAKING: SDRC election results officially declared

        premium_icon BREAKING: SDRC election results officially declared

        Politics IT’S been a long wait, but the eight Southern Downs Regional Council...

        Clouds clear just in time for Supermoon magic

        premium_icon Clouds clear just in time for Supermoon magic

        News Despite a cloudy evening, operators at a Ballandean observatory were able to...