Warwick teen charged for bottle shop theft

CAUGHT RED-HANDED: Warwick Police arrested the 18-year-old a short distance from the scene of the crime.

A WARWICK teenager has been charged with one count of stealing after allegedly trying to take multiple packs of alcohol from a bottle shop in Rose City ShoppingWorld.

At about 1.30pm today, the 18-year-old man allegedly took three ten-packs of Wild Turkey bourbon from the Criterion Cellars liquor store.

Warwick Police Sergeant Greg Burton said police were quickly alerted and were able to arrest the teenager a short distance from the shopping centre.

"(The accused) was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of stealing," Sgt Burton said.

No representative of Criterion Cellars was available for comment this afternoon.

Police said the alcohol was recovered and returned to the store shortly after the incident occurred.

The 18-year-old will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on August 12, 2020.