CAUGHT RED-HANDED: Warwick Police arrested the 18-year-old a short distance from the scene of the crime.
Warwick teen charged with theft after robbing a bottle shop

Jessica Paul
12th Apr 2020 4:37 PM
A WARWICK teenager has been charged with one count of theft after trying to rob a bottle shop in Rose City ShoppingWorld.

At about 1.30pm today, the 18-year-old man took three ten-packs of Wild Turkey bourbon from the Criterion Cellars liquor store.

Warwick Police Sergeant Greg Burton said police were quickly alerted and were able to arrest the teenager a short distance from the shopping centre.

“(The offender) was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of stealing,” Sgt Burton said.

No representative of Criterion Cellars was available for comment this afternoon.

The stolen alcohol was recovered by police and returned to the store shortly after the incident occurred.

The 18-year-old will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on August 12, 2020.

