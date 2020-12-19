Warwick teen rushed to hospital after two-car crash

ON SCENE: The Warwick teen was rushed to hospital after the two-car crash. Picture: Heidi Petith

ON SCENE: The Warwick teen was rushed to hospital after the two-car crash. Picture: Heidi Petith

A WARWICK teenager was rushed to hospital overnight with suspected spinal injuries after he crashed his car in Rosenthal Heights.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene at 8.04pm, where the teen collided with a parked car on Lyndhurst Lane.

The teen was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition, though sustained abdominal and suspected spinal injuries.

The QAS spokeswoman said the cause of the crash remains unconfirmed.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

EXPOSED: Warwick’s drunk/drug drivers

REVEALED: Warwick’s best Christmas butcher winner

Morgan Park scores big with $2m funding boost

Warwick Hospital gets new tool in Coronavirus battle