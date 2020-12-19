Warwick teen rushed to hospital after two-car crash
A WARWICK teenager was rushed to hospital overnight with suspected spinal injuries after he crashed his car in Rosenthal Heights.
A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene at 8.04pm, where the teen collided with a parked car on Lyndhurst Lane.
The teen was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition, though sustained abdominal and suspected spinal injuries.
The QAS spokeswoman said the cause of the crash remains unconfirmed.
