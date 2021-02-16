Menu
IN COURT: The Warwick 19yo fronted court for his drunken outburst. Picture: file
Warwick teen tackled to ground after ‘violently’ resisting arrest

Jessica Paul
16th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A Warwick man has fronted court over an aggressive outburst towards police officers trying to break up a family conflict, resisting arrest so violently he had to be tackled to the ground.

Police were called to the disturbance at a Palmerin St home about 2.30am on January 9 last year, where they found the Warwick man, who cannot be named, drunk and sitting on the front fence.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the 19-year-old was aggressive and threatened to take matters into his own hands if police didn’t break up the fight between his sister and her partner.

“I’m glad you guys are here, if you don’t remove my sister’s boyfriend I’ll smash him and I’ll smash his car,” sergeant de Lissa quoted the teenager.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the man then repeatedly tried to force his way into the house while police were inside, not stopping until he was escorted to a police car.

Sergeant de Lissa said the Warwick man resisted arrest so violently he had to be tackled to the ground and handcuffed before being taken into custody.

The man appeared in court with an otherwise clean criminal history.

Duty lawyer Phillip Crook told the court his client was the one to call police to the disturbance, with a domestic violence order now in place to prevent a repeat of the original conflict.

Mr Crook said the man often turned to alcohol to deal with mental health concerns, which he believed included PTSD, becoming violent and even suicidal when intoxicated.

The man was supported by his mother in the courtroom.

He was urged by magistrate Julian Noud to undertake alcohol counselling or similar rehabilitation.

The Warwick man pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer.

He was fined $100 and no conviction was recorded.

