Warwick teenager jailed for acting as a 'lookout'

8.30AM: The Ethical Standards Command, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission, launches and investigation into the fatal shooting.

A WARWICK man is behind bars after helping his friend break into their next door neighbour's home, hours before he was due in court for another offence.

Grant Stephen Lloyd Higgins appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday, with a woman breaking down into tears on hearing the 19-year-old would return to jail less than a year after being released for another offence.

The court heard Higgins acted as a lookout while another man climbed through the window of a Gore St house and stole computer games and a knife.

Higgins was on probation when he and his friend targeted the empty house then jumped back over the fence to their own home.

Magistrate Robert Walker said while the 19-year-old did not step foot into the home, he was still a party to the offence, and treated as criminally equal. "It's a serious prevalent offence, and it happens far too regularly,” Mr Walker said.

The magistrate noted the night of the offence, October 4 last year, was the day before Higgins appeared in court on a separate matter.

"You've had the benefits of rehabilitation,” Mr Walker said. "The only appropriate order I can make is one for a term of imprisonment.”

Higgins was sentenced to six months jail with a parole eligibility date of yesterday. A parole application may take months to be approved.