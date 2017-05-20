Warwick, the cod capital of Australia

Eddie Kemp, Roger Martin and Bob Reid from the Warwick Fishstocking Association stand on the spot where they hope to install their Murray Cod sculpture.

NOW in its 30th year of keeping Warwick waterways teeming with fish, the Warwick District Recreational Fish Stocking Association has its sights set on making Warwick famous as the Murray cod capital of Australia.

To help advertise the fact to our tens of thousands of yearly visitors, the group has commissioned work to begin on a giant Murray cod sculpture, which they hope will sit alongside Tiddalik in Federation Park.

Killarney artist Paul Stumkat has already begun sourcing materials for the sculpture, which is due to be completed by October.

Association secretary/ treasurer Eddie Kemp said the money for the sculpture came from a Regional Arts Development Fund grant.

"We're also in the process of applying for the section of the Condamine River, between Killarney and the Talgai weir, to be named the Warwick Murray Cod Rehabilitation Reach,” he said.

"In our time of operation we've released almost 500,000 Murray cod fingerlings in the waterways in the region and Warwick has become a popular fishing destination.

"We'd like to make sure that continues.”

The group will hold its annual general meeting this weekend at the clubhouse on Saddledam Rd, Leslie Dam.

Mr Kemp said the executive was keen to see a great roll-out of members at the meeting.

"It's happening on Sunday at 9am, and we'd like to see many of our 120 members come along,” he said.

"Our district boating and fisheries officer Paul Kuhn will be in attendance, so it's an excellent opportunity for members to pick his brains.

"New members are more than welcome, it's only $10 per year.”

During the past 30 years the association has released more than 4.5million fish into district dams, streams and rivers.