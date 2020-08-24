Warwick to get visit from Ash Barty’s dad

ON COURT: Robert Barty, father to tennis champion Ash Barty, will be working with Warwick’s rising stars this weekend. Picture: contributed

WARWICK'S up-and-coming tennis stars will have the chance to rub shoulders with the the father of world champ Ash Barty.

The Warwick and District Tennis Association will host a workshop with Robert Barty on Sunday.

Club president Nathan Costello said the session would focus on giving young players and their families insight into the pathways to professional tennis.

"It's going to focus on information on how Ash got into tennis, how hard she had to train, how much she had to practise, and what impact coaching had on her," Costello said.

"We'll ask Mr Barty some questions first, and then it will be opened up to kids and parents to ask their own questions about Ash.

"We're going to open the courts up after the discussion too, so the kids welcome to bring their racquets and have a free hit after the workshop."

Barty's visit to Warwick will form part of a wider tour to community tennis clubs through regional Queensland, with other stops including Roma, Dalby, and Toowoomba.

Costello said the workshop would present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Warwick's rising stars.

"It's definitely the first time we've had the close connection of a world number one to come and talk to us about tennis, and the pathways into tennis," he said.

"We hope it will encourage kids to play tennis, generate a bit more interest in the sport, and get some kids out practising a bit more, whether it's at the courts or in their own backyards.

"Hopefully it will inspire kids to keep developing their skills, and they can take some guidance on what it does take to be world number one."

