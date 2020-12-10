Warwick to get visit from Qld rugby royalty

RUGBY ROYALTY: Nearly 40 Queensland Reds players will pay a visit to Warwick next month. Picture: Brendan Hertel / QRU

THE Rose City will play host to Queensland’s rugby union royalty within the next month, with Warwick to be included in the “Reds to Regions” 2021 tour for the first time.

Thirty-five players from the Queensland Reds team will visit 28 regional towns across the state in the three-day tour from January 20-22.

Warwick will be the only Southern Downs town lucky enough to receive a visit, with the nearest surrounding locations including Goondiwindi and Toowoomba.

The announcement came as a welcome surprise for Warwick Water Rats secretary Tess Enchelmaier, who said the event would be the club’s ideal kickstart to 2021.

“Some people from Queensland Rugby Union reached out to me and (club president) Andrew Williams, congratulating us for doing so well on and off the field this year,” she said.

“It’s such a good initiative. In one article they said they’re the Queensland Reds, not the Brisbane Reds, so it’s great they’re making that connection with regional areas.

“Whatever they end up doing here, we’ll make sure it’s a big event - all age groups, get the juniors and teenagers down, and we can have a barbecue and just get everyone involved.”

For Reds head coach Brad Thorn, the initiative is also about boosting the sport’s profile in regional areas and encouraging communities to get involved.

“If you’re going to represent your state, it’s important to know what it means to represent them,” Thorn said.

“Like last year, we want the players spread across all parts of Queensland. Again, we want them billeting out among the different communities.

“We want to show it wasn’t just a one-off last year. It’s all about care and connection between us and the people of Queensland.”

Further details of the Reds’ tour will be released closer to the dates.

