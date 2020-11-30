Warwick to harness racing spirit as iconic sport returns

ON TRACK: Dayl March rides BG Three at Allman Park, and will compete again at this weekend’s event. Picture: Michael Cormack

HARNESS racing is set to return to Allman Park with a bang this weekend, promising to combine tradition with the excitement of any race meeting.

The joint Warwick Turf Club and Darling Downs Harness Racing Club event will welcome the sport back to the Rose City for the first time in years this Sunday.

Event organiser Anthony Collins said harness events usually brought at least 500 patrons trackside, offering punters a fresh take on horse racing and nostalgia for older generations.

“I think we’ve probably had four or five meetings (at Allman Park) before, and they were always well-attended days and very popular with the local community,” Collins said.

“Naturally harness racing isn’t as fast, but what it lacks in speed it more than makes up for with the addition of the sulky, the wheels, and the harnesses.

“I think the older generations grew up seeing the trots at the agricultural shows and they can relate to it a little bit better, so they tend to prefer coming down to them.”

For the first time at Allman Park, Sunday’s event will also feature the “Rose and Rodeo Sprint” 1200m race, bringing a faster pace to the usual long distances in harness racing.

Racing Queensland nominations will be finalised on Wednesday, though Collins said the novel event caught the interest of trainers from Brisbane to Tamworth and Armidale.

“Most of the time we have capacity fields, so up to 10 in each race, and we usually see seven or eight races and are likely to again this year,” he said.

“It’s a change of timeslot this year, too. It used to be Father’s Day, but this year we’re trying to encourage people who might want to come to the trots for their Christmas party for something different.”

Allman Park gates will open at 11am on Sunday, December 6.

Pre-booking will be essential, with tickets priced at $15 per person. Click here to book.

