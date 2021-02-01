Warwick to host BBQ and Beer Roadshow in epic first

BBQ LOVERS UNITE: Eoin Fitzpatrick from Hocus Smokus at the 2017 BBQ and Beer Roadshow at Doomben. Pic Peter Wallis

Warwick meat lovers can rejoice as the BBQ and Beer Roadshow gets ready to come to the Rose City for a weekend of foodie fun.

The travelling roadshow will offer punters a wide range of the best brews and mouth-watering eats, as well as rockabilly tunes, kids entertainment and more.

Event director Julian D’Souza said it was the first time the roadshow had been to rural Queensland, inspired by local barbecue champions and Bluebird Kitchen owners Jim and Katie Osborn.

When looking areas other than Greater Brisbane, the avid competitors and Queensland championship frontrunners suggested the Rose City.

“Warwick is meat country at the end of the day, it is a natural pick,” Mr D’Souza said.

“I eat at Bluebird every time I come to Warwick, their food is phenomenal — well-priced, very good barbecue — some of the best I’ve had in my life.

‘It was great to have them as a local supporter of the event.”

Bluebird Kitchen owner Jim Osborn.

Southern Downs Regional Council and Warwick Show and Rodeo Society also quickly jumped on-board in an event “unlike any other.”

Mr D’Souza said the roadshow was also committed to supporting local suppliers like John Dee while here.

“One of the thing we told council from the outset is that we want to try and use as many local suppliers as possible,” Mr D’Souza said.

“We’ve done these events a lot and have our regular suppliers, but I don’t think it’s fair to come into a country town and bring others.

“The only thing we’re bringing is the bands.”

Julian D'Souza is known for his popular events such as Stones Corner Festival and World Food Markets. . Picture: Renae Droop

Mr D’Souza, who is behind popular Brisbane events including Stones Corner Festival and the World Food Markets, said he was able to gauge excitement for the event from the recent Great Australian Bites.

“We know country folk like their meat and love a good event,” he said.

“Hopefully people from surrounding towns will all come and support.”

The BBQ and Beer roadshow will run from Saturday, February 27 to Sunday, February 28 at the Warwick Showgrounds from 11am-9pm and 10am-5pm respectively.

Tickets will be announced this week but in the meantime, check out more details here.