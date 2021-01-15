Warwick to rocket past January rainfall average

RAINY DAYS: Here’s when Warwick can expect the next heavy rains! Picture: file

RAINY DAYS: Here’s when Warwick can expect the next heavy rains! Picture: file

ROSE City residents have received a gloriously rainy start to the year, and the latest predictions from meteorologists hint the wet weather will be sticking around.

Fresh data from the Bureau of Meteorology suggests Warwick will exceed its monthly totals, with its main rain gauge already collecting 75.2mm of the 79.4mm January average.

Other areas on the Southern Downs have not yet been so lucky, with Stanthorpe only collecting 24.2mm of its 98.8mm average so far.

BOM meteorologist Matt Marshall said Warwick could fly past the town’s average as soon as Monday, with up to 30mm forecast for the Rose City.

“Broadly, a lot of places will fall in the 10mm – 30mm rain, and in some isolated pockets in the region we’ll see heavier falls pushing into the 50mm – 60mm mark,” Mr Marshall said.

“There’s a slight chance of a shower moving up into Warwick and the Southern Downs today, but really the bulk of it is going to be south of the border.

“There will be a bit of an elevated chance of seeing a storm tomorrow, and any that do come through will bring the chance of large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rains.”

Mr Marshall warned any storms on Saturdya would likely remain very isolated, with a south-easterly trough pushing most of the weather activity further to the east.

Unofficial online forecaster Weatherzone was slightly less optimistic for Monday’s rainfall, indicating a 70 per cent chance of 10mm – 20mm rainfall in Warwick.

Rose City residents can also expect the warm weather to stay around despite any rainfall, with temperatures to remain in the mid to low 30s until Wednesday next week.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Warwick man blames ice addiction for crime spree

WHAT’S ON: Your guide to getting out in Warwick this weekend

IN LIMBO: Future of Warwick retailers hangs in balance

FRESH LOOK: Yangan’s latest cafe revamp