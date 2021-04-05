Warwick to see ‘steady’ Easter rainfall as QLD cops severe lashing

Rain pours down in the Warwick CBD.

Warwick and the Southern Downs could score some more rain over the coming days as the weather bureau watches a “complex system” to the north of the region.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said there was a chance for Warwick to receive about 5-20mm per day up until Wednesday morning.

Environdata has recorded 3.8mm since 9am on Sunday to 9am Monday.

“We’re looking at a period of light, steady rain through the next coming days,” Mr Thompson said.

“Nothing too strong and we’re not looking at the chance for any severe weather for the Warwick region.

“It’s remaining just sort of cloudy over the next couple of days.”

Mr Thompson assured Warwick residents a minor flood watch for the Condamine River at Chinchilla and Cotswold was also no concern for their own Condamine catchment areas.

The forecaster revealed Warwick’s weather was coming from the north of Queensland, unlike more severe coastal conditions seen across the state.

“The cloud and rain is coming directly from the north,” he said.

“While there is a trough on the Eastern coast of Queensland, that high cloud cover for you is coming from the north.”

The rainy weather coupled with “cooler than average” temperatures, at the low to mid 20s.

“Conditions will clear up Thursday, Friday, with it even becoming a little warmer on Friday at a top of 28 degrees, compared to (Monday’s) 22,” Mr Thompson said.

