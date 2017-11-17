Warwick tradie dominating in national competition

Warwick tradie Sarah McKendry is an early leader in the national hunt for the Tradie of the Year.

WARWICK tradie Sarah McKendry has emerged has a clear early favourite in a national online competition searching for Australia's Tradie of the Year.

Miss McKendry, 24, is a second-year apprentice carpenter and is currently sitting second in polling for the competition, after holding an early lead.

The competition, which is being run by Australasian Association of Builders and Masters in Building Training, will see one lucky winner take off on a all expenses paid trip to Bali with a friend.

There are also three minor prizes of $500, which winners can spend on hardware.

Miss McKendry said she thrilled to be in the running so early in the competition.

"I found out I'd been nominated this week," she said.

"It's a great way to acknowledge the guys and girls who love what they do."

Fellow chippy Liam Pearson was the friend who put Miss McKendry in the running by nominating her for the competition.

"I worked with her and her dad for a year and a half," he said.

"She's a phenomenal chippy and I learnt so much from her on the job.

"She's short as but gets right into her work and puts most of the fellas to shame."

"It's not the sort of job where you see many girls working, but she's a top worker and absolutely kills it."

Miss McKendry said winning the title of tradie of the Year would be huge.

"What I find incredible so far, is that about 50% of the nominations have been for women tradies," she said.

"In a male-dominated world, that is simply awesome and I'd love to see a girl take the title.

"Hopefully it'll be me."

Before starting out in the world of carpentry, Miss McKendry worked as a pharmacy assistant in Logan, while also running horse trail rides for a business in Tamborine.

"I came back to Warwick a few years ago and started working with my dad, who is a builder," she said.

"I had some early concerns about how I'd be treated and because I'm five foot nothing, but I really had nothing to worry about.

"I got in, learnt quickly and was treated like one of the boys.

"Except I was the one who always got the job of climbing through the manhole."

Next week Miss McKendry starts a new job with Green Homes Australia Darling Downs.

"I'm really looking forward to that and working with a new team," she said.

"As for the competition, it's great to be representing the girls and great to see there's so many out there getting their hands dirty.

"Winning would be amazing, not just the title of tradie of the Year, but also getting that recognition from your peers.

"And a holiday to Bali would be pretty sweet too."

To help Sarah win the tradie of the Year title and her first overseas trip, head to https://www.facebook.com/tradieoftheyear/posts/1886074251708341 and click like.