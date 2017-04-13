24°
News

Tradie suffers horrific skull break, but refused ambulance

Sophie Lester
| 13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:00 AM
Ashley Francis looking worse for wear after a workplace accident left him with a fractured skull and severe concussion.
Ashley Francis looking worse for wear after a workplace accident left him with a fractured skull and severe concussion. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ASHLEY Francis suffered horrific injuries to his face and skull in a workplace mishap that could have cost his life.

Just hours after the incident, with shattered bone fragments sitting behind his eye and suffering from a severe concussion, the Warwick man was told he would need to be treated in Brisbane - but it was up to him to find his own way there.

What was just another day on the job last week turned into a hellish ordeal for the 21-year-old tradesman, who now has a metal plate in his skull.

"I was working on laying the concrete for the new kitchen up at the hospital early on Thursday morning," he said.

"I was hit in the face by the hand-sized cap that goes over the end of the pipe we use to spray the truck down with.

"I must not have turned off the handle completely because it came off under pressure and launched into my head between 140 to 200 psi.

"I was unconscious after impact and came to after my knees hit the floor and I had my mate yelling to check my head because I was pissing blood."

The force of the cap left Mr Francis with six bone fragments floating behind his eye and a severe concussion.

He said his head was wrapped next to the site office and he was quickly admitted to the hospital.

Despite their severity, he said his injuries were the least of his worries.

"I had to leave the hospital to get my eye examined at another optometrist," Mr Francis said.

"I wasn't given a nurse to go with me even though I had a serious concussion - my boss had to take me.

"They didn't cover my catheter properly during that time either, it was just held in by the tape which could have gotten infected."

Later that night, Mr Francis said he was presented with what he thought were transfer papers.

"They were consent forms for my discharge," he said.

"I had to go to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane but they wouldn't give me a transfer.

"I was told I couldn't go to sleep because of the concussion and I could die on the way there, but they wouldn't take me in an ambulance even though there were three there doing nothing."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the Daily News QAS records indicated the service had not received a request for patient transfer for Mr Francis.

Mr Francis said he was also prescribed Keflex despite telling staff he was violently allergic to penicillin and similar antibiotics.

A Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said though no formal complaint had been received an investigation was taking place.

"We are aware of this case and have made direct contact with the patient and their family to discuss the concerns raised," she said.

"Due to confidentiality, specific details cannot be released at this stage and the outcomes of this investigation will be discussed with the parties involved in accordance with our complaint resolution procedure.

"The DDHHS values all feedback and is committed to providing a quality service for our consumers."

 

SCARRED: Ashley Francis is now back home and off work, with daughter Madeline and partner Tianne Crowley, after suffering a blow to the head which shattered his skull.
SCARRED: Ashley Francis is now back home and off work, with daughter Madeline and partner Tianne Crowley, after suffering a blow to the head which shattered his skull. Sophie Lester

Mr Francis said he intended to contact the hospital about his treatment.

"My sister and my partner, Tianne, ended up taking me to Brisbane on Thursday night and had to make sure I stayed awake the whole time," Mr Francis said.

"I had people at the hospital thinking it wasn't real and asking if it was make-up because my face was like a balloon from all the swelling.

"Once Work Cover came through I was transferred to the Wesley Hospital to have surgery on Friday night for my broken eye socket."

"The surgeon said he was going to go in and either I would be too swollen for him to do anything or he'd clear out the bone fragments and put the plate in.

"Thank God he managed to do it in one go."

Mr Francis is due for a check-up on April 21 to determine whether he had sustained any lasting damage as a result of his injuries.

The young dad is now back home with his partner Tianne Crowley and their 11-month-old daughter Madeline.

"My boss has been really supportive," Mr Francis said.

"I've got at least until the date of the check-up off work to recover.

"I still can't open my eye to write well and am finding it hard to concentrate so once I've recovered a bit more I am planning to write to the hospital.

"I was frightened, not because of the pain as I couldn't feel anything from the adrenaline and then after they had numbed it, but I was worried I was going to lose my sight."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  darling downs hospital and health service editors picks health warwick people

Tradie suffers horrific skull break, but refused ambulance

Tradie suffers horrific skull break, but refused ambulance

ASHLEY Francis suffered horrific injuries to his face and skull in a workplace mishap that could have cost his life.

10 things to do this weekend

The Pontiac Nationals were in Warwick in 2011 and are back this year at Easter.

If you're wondering what's on this weekend, check out this list

Rose City graduate helping others

DONE AND DUSTED: Nurse Dan Fearby (centre) celebrating his graduation with his parents David and Kerry Fearby.

Nursing graduate shares how he found his drive for a job in health

Southern Downs groups urged to apply for grant

CASH: The council is offering shares in $30,000 worth of community grants.

COMMUNITY organisations still have time to apply

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Decades of opera beauty

PERFECT SETTING: David Hobson and Jacqueline Porter performing at Opera in the Vineyards.

Vineyard to host 25th opera

10 things to do this weekend

The Pontiac Nationals were in Warwick in 2011 and are back this year at Easter.

If you're wondering what's on this weekend, check out this list

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

CAMERAS follow the award-winning actor as he spends a year training with world’s best coaches and fighters to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

Former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B asks cops to help get sex tapes, ex says she’s ‘hysterical’.

Reynolds’ hilarious prank on Lively during labour

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds prove they’re perfectly matched.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!