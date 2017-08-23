Warwick tradies face residents' fury over 'laziness'

WARWICK tradies are copping the fury of residents for dragging their heels when it comes to quoting on jobs, showing up late or not showing up at all.

Another point of anger for clients is getting a job finished in a reasonable time once it's been started.

One resident said the divide between reliable and non-reliable trades businesses in town was huge.

"I'm not sure why people advertise to get jobs/work, if they won't turn up, book in an appointment, return calls or show any interest in making some money." the ex-Brisbane resident said.

On the other hand, tradies can be on the receiving end of laziness and apathy, as reports circulate Warwick mechanics often need to wait weeks or months for payment for work already completed.