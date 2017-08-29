Warwick trots postponed

The Clerk of the Course with Garrard's 2016 Warwick Pacing Cup winner Comply Or Die, trainer/owner Ron Sallis, Darling Downs Harness Racing Club president Anthony Collins, sponsor Chris Garrard, driver Gary Litzow and owner Stacey Sallis.

A DECISION has been made to postpone the 2017 Father's Day harness meet at Allman Park until December.

The day features the running of the Warwick Pacing Cup.

Darling Downs Harness Racing Club president Anthony Collins said there were a number of reasons behind the decision.

"Over the past few years the meeting has clashed with football finals,” Mr Collins said.

"There have also been struggles with the weather, as the track needs to be dry.

"In the past there have been wet winters, as well as some bitterly cold weather on the day.

The date change to December will allow the club to benefit from fine weather and the Chritsmas atmosphere.

"The event will still be a family fun day,” he said.

"We'll be hoping to attract a few Christmas parties on the day as well.”

For more information, e-mail the DDHRC at ddhrci@gmail.com