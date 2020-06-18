Warwick truckies applaud step toward fixing the fuel gap

KEEP ON TRUCKING: Fraser’s Transport welcome the move, which would see their have greater fuel security into the future.

THE federal government’s pledge to look closer into domestic fuel security has been applauded by the Warwick trucking community.

As of this week, a Request for Information has been opened, informing the next steps for Australian storage opportunities and part of the Morrison government’s fuel package.

For operation managers like Nigel Bailey from Hardy’s Haulage, coronavirus had laid bare a national shortage.

“I always thought there’s never been enough fuel storage, but we were horribly close to running out in January and February across Australia.

“It was a very scary time.”

Frasers director Ross Fraser said it was a step in the right direction to “shore up supply”.

“A recent survey by the Australian government said we had enough diesel in the country to last for 21 days,” Mr Fraser said.

“Fuel security is really important — whether it’s for our local industry or Australia wide.

“85-89 per cent of freight is carted by truck at some point.

An essential service during the pandemic, Mr Fraser said coronavirus has shone an efforts on the hard work of truckies.

“It emphasises how important our industry is to the Australian economy and during the COVID-19 lockdown, it was a service appreciated certainly by Australian public,” he said.

Mr Bailey said it had changed the perception of those who keep Australia running.

“I think the general public realise now these are men and women going about business not people with two heads for lack of a better phrase.” he said.

“These are people with families, people doing a job.”

There were people who also played major part in the future economy of Warwick.

“We are very lucky Warwick has got some diverse transport companies that all play an important role,” Mr Bailey said.

“We’ve got general fuel bulk, smaller delivery trucks … Warwick is a freight hub — an essential little town in the cycle of freight across Australia.”