Warwick unit complex catches fire overnight

ON FIRE: A unit complex on Grafton St in Warwick has gone up in flames overnight.

TWO Warwick fire crews were called to a burning unit complex on Wallace St last night, with no one injured but the cause of the fire still unknown.

At 10.24pm last night, Warwick Fire Station received reports of smoke and flames coming from the building on Wallace St.

Warwick Station Officer Dennis Burton said two crews attended the scene and praised their skill and speed in getting the fire under control.

“Crews gained entry to the units and conducted a primary search to confirm that everyone was out of the unit,” Mr Burton said.

“The crews had to use breathing apparatus to enter the building, but shortly afterwards the fire was under control and they stopped it spreading to the other three units.”

Queensland Ambulance Service said Warwick paramedics were on standby to attend the scene, but were not required.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency investigation team have been notified of the incident and will assist in finding the cause of the fire.