Warwick warned after raw sewage pollutes Condamine

Jonno Colfs
| 14th Jul 2017 3:50 PM Updated: 4:44 PM
A pollution warning sign erected along the Condamine River today.
A pollution warning sign erected along the Condamine River today.

A RAW sewage spill has prompted council to erect warning signs along the Condamine River in Warwick.

Signs popped up downstream of the spill yesterday warning residents to avoid swimming and fishing in the contaminated waterway.

It is the second time this year raw sewage has entered the waterway, after pump stations were inundated during flooding in late March.

Southern Downs Regional Council director engineering services Peter See said an overflow from a pump station caused the spillage.

"The Market Square pump station, to the west of Leslie Park and near to the Condamine River, in Warwick has overflowed into the Condamine River overnight," he said.

"Council is investigating the cause and have notified all the relevant authorities.

"The overflow from the pump station was relatively minor."

Mr See said council had the erected warning signs to minimise risk to residents.

"Council encourages all residents to cease contact with the Condamine River until further notice," he said.

"The signs have been erected downstream, while the area above the Park Road weir is unaffected.

"In the meantime, Council has fixed the fault and will be carrying out river water testing.

"It is stressed that this is a minor overflow and will have been diluted by the large quantity of water in the Condamine River."
 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  condamine river pollution southern downs regional council warwick

