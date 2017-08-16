WARWICK WARNED: Stay home rather than spread potent flu

IN AN effort to combat one of the worst flu seasons Warwick medical experts have ever seen, government body Queensland Health have warned anyone sick with the flu to stay home and recover to avoid spreading the dreaded lurgy.

In a series of post to the organisation's Facebook page over the past week, QH has extolled the virtues of recovery away from the general populous.

The organisation warned droplets from a sick person's cough or sneeze can travel up to a metre.

They have advised anyone feeling unwell to do others a favour and stay away from work, school, busy public places or events.

The Queensland Health website has a full range of information regarding flu symptoms and how to get better including.

Tips include:

resting in bed

drinking plenty of fluids (particularly water)

taking over-the-counter medication to help relieve symptoms (take as directed in the product information).

To avoid passing the flu around town, the affected can:

wash your hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub

wash your hands before touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

use a tissue, or the inside of your arm, when you cough and sneeze

throw tissues away immediately and wash hands

don't share items such as cigarettes, cups, lipstick, toys, or anything which has come into contact with the mouth or nose

stay at least 1 metre away from people who have flu-like symptoms

For more tips on stopping the spread visit: qld.gov.au/flu