Warwick wedding businesses see aisle ahead

THE BRIDES ARE BACK: Wedding businesses predict a busy start to 2021 with wedding bookings after COVID-19 restrictions ease.

WARWICK brides are setting dates once again as eased restrictions are set to revitalise the local wedding industry.

Weddings and Events Warwick owner Peta Murphy has already rebooked several weddings with the earliest to take place in just a few weeks.

“Basically our whole business, it was like someone hit the pause button,” she said.

“We went from a huge wedding season planned and booked for the first half of the year to no work so we’re really excited to be back in the planning stage.”

Currently in stage two, Queenslanders are able to have weddings of up to 10 people.

On June 12 the number is expected to increase to 20 and then 100 people as of July 10.

But despite the uncertainty surrounding the tentative roll back dates on restrictions, Mrs Murphy said the end of the year and beginning of next year are looking good for business.

“It’s been a huge job just rebooking and rescheduling brides but it is lovely,” she said.

“And I think it’s good for them too because there was a lot who were just so heartbroken because they’d put in so much effort for their day and some had been planning for a year or year and a half.”

But for those who can’t wait that long, elopements in the region proving popular with venue Abbey of the Roses.

“While the road map has been released, it’s not going to probably help weddings a lot for this year because there is still uncertainty about the borders, people coming over for bigger weddings and the restriction on numbers,” owner Sonia Hunt said.

“But in saying that too, elopements have become a bit more popular because you can have that 10 people so that will be hopefully more popular and churn through.”

Ms Hunt said she was staying positive for the road map to go as planned.

“In the next couple of months if things are still steady and we’re all behaving and there’s no clusters, I can see there being a lot of weddings booked for the beginning of next year and next year,” she said.

“You’ve got to stay positive, if we start wrapping ourselves up with cotton wool and that, then we’ll get too negative and won’t be ready for the influx.”