Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
GETTING OUT: Head down to Warwick’s Great Australian Bites festivities this Australia Day. Picture: SDRC
GETTING OUT: Head down to Warwick’s Great Australian Bites festivities this Australia Day. Picture: SDRC
News

Warwick welcomes back Australia Day foodie favourite

Jessica Paul
31st Dec 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK’S favourite foodie haven is officially locked in for 2021 Australia Day celebrations, promising to kick the year’s festivities off with a bang.

Southern Downs Regional Council this morning announced Great Australian Bites will again bring its huge range of food stalls and live entertainment to Warwick on January 23.

An SDRC spokeswoman said the free, Covid-safe event will aim to showcase the Southern Downs’ own produce, musical talent, and community spirit on the day.

“The best street-food vendors from across the region will be serving up a smorgasbord of tasty sensations. There will be something for even the most selective tastebuds,” the spokeswoman said.

“Attendees will still get to enjoy the best local musical acts on the professional sound stage and patrons will be able to have a boogie to their favourite tunes.

“As in previous years, the venue and the historic buildings that frame it will be adorned and lit up to offer an experience that only a Great Australian Bites event allows.”

The family-friendly event will also have free jumping castles, face-painting, and other games and activities to keep the kids just as entertained.

Great Australian Bites will run from 4pm – 10pm on January 23 along Palmerin St, Warwick.

Entry to the event will be free.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

        Premium Content ‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

        News Dozens of Warwick business owners and organisations left shaken and heartbroken by the brazen vandalism.

        CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        Premium Content CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        News The courts heard one man breached strict Covid quarantine legislation so he could...

        BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        News Several emergency crews remain at the scene of the crash.

        Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

        Premium Content Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

        News Bruce McLeish started 2020 with empty paddocks and dry dams. But Tuesday’s storm...