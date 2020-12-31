Warwick welcomes back Australia Day foodie favourite

GETTING OUT: Head down to Warwick’s Great Australian Bites festivities this Australia Day. Picture: SDRC

WARWICK’S favourite foodie haven is officially locked in for 2021 Australia Day celebrations, promising to kick the year’s festivities off with a bang.

Southern Downs Regional Council this morning announced Great Australian Bites will again bring its huge range of food stalls and live entertainment to Warwick on January 23.

An SDRC spokeswoman said the free, Covid-safe event will aim to showcase the Southern Downs’ own produce, musical talent, and community spirit on the day.

“The best street-food vendors from across the region will be serving up a smorgasbord of tasty sensations. There will be something for even the most selective tastebuds,” the spokeswoman said.

“Attendees will still get to enjoy the best local musical acts on the professional sound stage and patrons will be able to have a boogie to their favourite tunes.

“As in previous years, the venue and the historic buildings that frame it will be adorned and lit up to offer an experience that only a Great Australian Bites event allows.”

The family-friendly event will also have free jumping castles, face-painting, and other games and activities to keep the kids just as entertained.

Great Australian Bites will run from 4pm – 10pm on January 23 along Palmerin St, Warwick.

Entry to the event will be free.