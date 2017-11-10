Warwick welcomes career-driven refugees

WARWICK has laid out the welcome mat for a busload of Middle Eastern refugees, in the area to look at opportunities in employment and housing.

The group of about 15, are in Australia on Safe Haven Enterprise visas and hail from Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Iraq.

Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network management committee member Doug Wilson said most of the group were from rural areas in their home countries and some were keen to return to regional living.

"They're essentially here just to have a look at our part of the world,” he said.

"Their visas require them to find work and this trip is an introduction to the options an area like the Southern Downs can offer them.”

The Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network was formed three years ago to provide a welcoming voice to new residents who have fled war-torn countries or moved to Australia for better opportunities.

Mr Wilson said the group raised awareness of the plight of refugees and migrants as well as offering a friendly hand to help people settle into a new life.

"We can afford to show generosity,” he said.

"And it was important to have a welcoming presence in town to help integrate new locals.”

Tour organiser Maree Clemm said this tour and others like it was about establishing pathways to settle refugees in other places rather than capital cities.

"The group here today have a wide range of skills and qualifications and some already have a good grasp of English,” she said.

"They are all very keen to work so it's our role to help them settle, get used to customs and the culture and offer friendship and assistance.

"Most of this group have a rural background and are used to smaller rural communities so they were keen to come out here and see what opportunities exist.”

David Naddour came from Lebabnon with his parents a year ago.

He has completed a Doctor Medicine degree and has recently undergone a series of exams to have his qulaifications recognised here in Australia.

"I was passed last week,” Mr Naddour said.

"So now I can look for work as an intern so I'm keen to see what medical facilities exist here.

"Internships are not easy to get in the city so I've come here with the hope of finding something.

"Australia is an amazing country, I love it here and the way people are treated - I'm really looking forward to look around.”

Hala Chahoud, a 26-year-old refugee from Syria had completed an architect's degree before coming to Australia.

"I'm very eager to see what sort of opportunities the Southern Downs has,” she said.

"I'm still searching for my purpose in life so I'm keen to have a look what options I have.

"I've been mostly in Brisbane and have seen some of the coast, but this is my first time out here - it's very beautiful.”

The group spent about an hour in Warwick at a welcoming morning tea attended by local residents, businesspeople and council staff.

They were taken on a tour of the town before heading to the Granite Belt.