Warwick welcomes rains after lacklustre end to wet season

FORECAST: Early autumn rains are on the way for Warwick. Picture: Tessa Flemming

Rose City residents have welcomed a rainy start to March after a disappointing end to the summer wet season.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported at least 20mm in Warwick across Sunday and Monday, with some isolated areas possibly receiving up to 60mm within the same period.

Their gauge at Spring Creek Rd near Killarney collected 17mm, and Harrison Rd at Canningvale another 18mm.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the early autumn falls would come as a welcome change to Warwick residents, after monthly totals fell well short of the February average.

“We ended up receiving 24mm at Warwick in February, and we typically expect to see 66mm. Still, it certainly wasn’t the driest year we’ve ever seen,” Ms Hoff said.

“(February) can be quite seasonal in the way it fluctuates, with rain often coming through in big batches rather than consistently throughout the month.

“In March we typically expect to see around 69mm of rainfall in Warwick, so we’re tracking quite well for the average at this stage.”

Ms Hoff said the last of a coastal trough would likely bring more showers on Tuesday before drying up for the rest of the week.

Predictions from both BOM and unofficial online forecaster Weatherzone indicate daytime temperatures will be slightly above average this week, with maximums at 27C - 34C until Monday.

The early March rains are yet to have much impact on dam levels across the region, with Leslie Dam and Storm King Dam remaining at 11.6 per cent and 21.1 per cent respectively.

Southern Downs Regional Council data indicates there has been no change to these levels within the past week.

Connolly Dam is at 73.3 per cent capacity, but has dropped 0.9 per cent within the past seven days.