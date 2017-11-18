Warwick welcomes the Australian Federal Police

The Southern Downs Regional Council has worked closely with the Australian Federal Police to celebrate the Warwick Egg Incident.

TODAY the Rose City will mark 100 years since the formation of the Australian Commonwealth Police with a number of commemorative events.

The Southern Downs Regional Council has worked closely with the Australian Federal Police to coordinate the on-ground efforts in Warwick.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was thrilled to welcome Commissioner Andrew Colvin and his AFP team to the area.

"The region is incredibly rich with history, and this great tale of the Warwick egg incident certainly celebrates our colourful past," Cr Dobie said.

"We welcome the AFP to our region and look forward to acknowledging the role Warwick had in the formation of the Australian Federal Police and the significant contribution members of the AFP make to all aspects of the Australian way of life."

Cr Dobie said she was looking forward to watching the re-enactment.

"I am attending six events on the day, but I can't wait to see all the work the actors have put in to bringing the scene to life," she said.