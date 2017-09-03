WARWICK WINTER: By the numbers

FROSTY MORNINGS: Janet Platz shared this snap of frost blanketing paddocks on the Southern Downs.

WINTER has gone and with it hopefully, the cold weather.

As spring kicks into gear Warwick is looking toward a sunny maximum of 27 degrees today and again tomorrow, with minimum overnight only dropping down to eight degrees.

Overall, winter on the Southern Downs was pleasant with mostly sunny and warm days thawing residents out after some freezing mornings.

All in all there were 29 days over winter that dropped below zero.

The coldest was -4.6 on July 30, which also ended a run of 10 days with below freezing starts.

Over the three months, the minimum temperature only stayed above 10 degrees on 10 occasions, with the warmest winter minimum coming on June 17 with 13.1 degrees.

The coldest maximum temperature of the season was 14.7 degrees on July 19 and the hottest day was August 16 which saw a top of 29.1 degrees, in the middle of a run of 10 days over 20 degrees.

The season saw 48 days not reach a maximum of 20 degrees and only on five occasions did the temperature top 25 degrees during winter.

There was not much to celebrate with regards to rainfall over the winter months.

The three months only yielded 42mm in Warwick for the period.

30.8 of those coming in June over nine days.

July recorded eight days of precipitation for 6.6mm and August had four days of rain with a paltry 4.6mm collected for the month.

The most rain collected in any one day during winter was 14mm on June 13.