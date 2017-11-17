Menu
Warwick Wolves cheer on our Socceroos

STOKED: Clockwise from left, Ella Briggs, Declan Clegg, Saskia Scheiwe, Ryan Callow and Melanie Reedy celebrate the big win.
Sean Teuma
by

IT WAS the game watched around the country, and it has our young footballers excited.

On Wednesday night the Socceroos booked their ticket to next year's World Cup in Russia after defeating Honduras 3-1, which means a few late nights for these young Wolves academy players.

Saskia Scheiwe was a keen spectator of Australia's thrilling victory, and said she was delighted by the result.

"I'm very happy they got into the World Cup,” she said.

"It was a good game, and I'll probably stay up and watch them in Russia.”

Ladies academy coach Chris Reedy said it was great for young players to see their idols achieve on the big stage.

"It's a fantastic advertisement, as it shows this is where they can head, and this can drive them towards their goals,” he said.

"I'm sure millions around the country were watching, and football can become the biggest sport in the country.

"Honduras came to play, but Australia played with an aggressive and entertaining style of play, which is good for young players to watch.”

Topics:  fifa world cup football russia 2018 socceroos warwick wolves

