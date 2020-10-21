WARWICK WOLVES: From newly formed to formidable finals force

IN ACTION: Warwick Wolves are soaring to success in their 2020 season. Photo: contributed

SOCCER: Going from newbies to competition favourites in less than a season, the Warwick Wolves women’s team could soon prove one of 2020’s sporting success stories.

Only two points behind leaders Chinchilla Honeybears in the TFL championship ladies’ competition, a win against Gatton this weekend could see the Wolves finish the home and away season in top spot.

For head coach Bruce Greenaway, the Warwick side’s rapid transformation from a newly formed team into formidable opponents was a testament to each player’s skill and commitment.

“They’ve been really working on attacking, so putting some really good moves together that they’ve learned in training and then using those to score more goals,” Greenaway said.

“We’ve been down a goal previously and reverted back to not playing well, whereas last week it was still a tough game, but we stuck to the game plan and kept playing well without panicking.

“For most Warwick teams, we keep telling them complacency is the biggest killer – it’s seemed like a long season, so it’s just about maintaining that momentum right through to the end.”

With only four teams in the competition, it will be a tight finals race for the Wolves, though a 20-point margin between second and third place should come as an additional confidence booster.

After not having a women’s team for several years before 2020, Greenaway said taking his first side into the finals was an exciting result.

“It’s only a newly formed team, I don’t think we’ve had a women’s team for two or three years, so the man focus was just to get them all back together and try to be competitive,” he said.

“It’s come off much better than we expected, so it’s really good to see.”

