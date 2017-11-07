Warwick woman all smiles after last-minute bet

WINNER'S GRIN: A last second bet saw an excited Carol Kelly rake in the big bucks.

WITH only seconds to the jump in the race that stops the nation, Carol Kelly made an unplanned bet that turned her cup day on its head.

Mrs Kelly said she was lunching at the Coffee Club, when she realised she had very little time left in which to place a bet and had to race down to the TAB on Grafton St.

"The horses were entering the barriers when I walked in and the place was packed,” she said.

"I don't really know how to put the bets on so I asked for help and managed to get two bets on just in time.”

Mrs Kelly had planned to have $20 each for the place on three horses, but at the last possible second, she asked the TAB attendant to also throw $20 for the win on Rekindling.

"I'd seen it on the TV earlier and it just had some kind of pull on me,” she said.

"So I went for it - why not, it's only once a year.”

The bet almost didn't happen though.

"They were just about to jump and the girl behind the counter said 'you'll be lucky',” she said.

"But it got on and I got to watch the race here in the TAB.”

That's when things started to get exciting for Mrs Kelly.

"What an atmosphere,” she said.

"There were people yelling and screaming and jumping on chairs.

"It was completely fantastic, so much better than watching the race in a restaurant.

"It was great, so much fun - and then I realised I'd won.”

Mrs Kelly said she'd been having a bet on the cup for many years.

"Since I was a teen at least,” she said.

"It's my only bet of the year, but it's such a fun tradition.”

The 2017 Melbourne Cup netted Mrs Kelly about $400 and one hell of a big smile.

TAB owner Kelly Zeally said she had never seen the shop so packed.

"It was wall to wall,” she said.

"One bloke picked the winner and jumping and shouting on his chair.

"It's a brilliant day - such a great atmosphere, a lot of fun and I reckon this year has been one of our better years.”