CAUGHT OUT: The Warwick woman called police to the scene of her own DVO breach after an argument broke out. Photo: file
Warwick woman calls police to scene of own crime

Jessica Paul
16th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
A WARWICK woman claimed she was forced to dob in herself in for breaching a domestic violence order after a “physical” argument with her ex-partner over a keycard.

Warwick police officers were called to a hostel in the area at about 7.45am on October 3, where the 41-year-old was found hiding and “distressed” in the toilet in her ex’s room.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the woman called the police following an argument with her ex, who initially told the attending officers she had left 20 minutes earlier.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the woman had been invited over and accepted, despite knowing it would breach the temporary protection order issued months earlier.

Sgt Wiggan added the 41-year-old’s criminal history revealed she had breached domestic violence orders on several occasions, though none were related to this particular ex-partner.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane told the court conflict broke out when his client refused her ex’s demands for her keycard to buy cigarettes.

Mr Sloane said the woman claimed things got physical and she “fled” to the toilet and called emergency services.

The court heard the woman had struggled with an intellectual impairment for most of her life, and would continue working with mental health services for rehabilitation purposes.

She pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order and was fined $450.

