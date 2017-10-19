Warwick woman does relay differently

HI HO SILVER: Amy Bradfield is hoping to ride her racehorse turned showjumping steed Silver in the Queen's Baton Relay in Warwick.

WHILE most running in the Queen's Baton Relay will be on foot, one Warwick batonbearer has other ideas.

A seasoned showjumper, Amy Bradfield hopes she'll be on horseback when the event comes to Warwick in March ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The former Miss Warwick Showgirl has continued her involvement with the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society since her win in 2016.

"I'm also a presenter at Rainbow FM and am involved with Robyn Wickham's charity Reason to Thrive which does horse-based therapy with humans,” Miss Bradfield said.

"I try to be as involved as I can; I think Warwick is a pretty great place.

"That's what really inspired my dad to nominate me after we read in the paper they were looking for someone to ride.”

When she's not working at the Country Smiles Denture Clinic, Miss Bradfield runs MH Equine Services with her mum Christine, offering training and agistment.

The 21-year-old said she committed herself to professional showjumping eight years ago and would love to represent the discipline in some form

"It's not a Commonwealth discipline but watching the showjumpers and eventers in the Olympics is wonderful,” Miss Bradfield said.

"I've competed for Queensland on a national level and would love to compete in the Olympics some day. It's a long road but it's everyone's goal.

"It's definitely exciting (the relay) is coming to town and local people who are passionate about Warwick are a part of it.”

Miss Bradfield is good friends with fellow batonbearer Aaron Payne while another runner, John Davis, lives just up the road.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the others,” she said.

"It's a special event and we all have a special role to play and hopefully after we'll be able to share the experience afterward.

"They haven't told us where and when we'll be running but the maximum they will send anyone is a kilometre.

"If I end up riding that will be much easier than running.”