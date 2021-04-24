Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

ON SCENE: The Warwick woman pleaded guilty to assaulting and obstructing police. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

ON SCENE: The Warwick woman pleaded guilty to assaulting and obstructing police. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A Warwick woman who shoved a police officer and violently resisted arrest has walked away from court with a fine.

Police were called to a disturbance at a Palmerin St home at about 2.30am on January 9 in response to reports of a disturbance between Ashleigh Janetta Coral Peaufa and others.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard a family member of the 23-year-old’s resisted arrest “quite violently” and had to be taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said a “grossly intoxicated” Peaufa became outraged at the treatment, pushing a police officer and shouting at them to leave the other person alone.

“She was warned five times to move away then yelled at police, ‘What the f —k are you going to do?’ … and forcibly pushed (an officer),” Sergeant de Lissa said.

The woman continued to resist arrest until she was handcuffed on the ground and taken to the watch-house.

Peaufa appeared in court with a small criminal history, including a public nuisance conviction in 2019.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman said the factory worker moved to Warwick about three years ago from the northside of Brisbane with her family, where she’d held steady employment ever since.

“Alcohol played a role on this particular occasion, but it’s not a usual issue for her and she doesn’t have an addiction,” Ms Acreman said.

“(Peaufa) described her conduct, and her mother confirmed this, as being largely out of character. She wouldn’t normally intervene in a situation like that, and she has no idea why she did that particular night.”

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged the conflict was a “heated situation”, but warned it was no excuse for interfering with police officers and their “difficult and hazardous duties.”

Peaufa pleaded guilty to one count each of assaulting police and obstructing police.

She was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

‘Incredible’ breakthrough in $10k puppy theft

Dad’s violent assault leaves 10yo with head wound

Originally published as Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault