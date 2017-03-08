Warwick woman hoping to inspire others

YOUNG TALENT: Warwick hairdresser Jessica Carey is hoping to inspire other young women to follow their dreams.

FOR young Warwick businesswoman Jessica Carey, International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and aspirations of other women in the community.

The hairdresser and entrepreneur kickstarted her own salon business, JC's Inspirational Hair, at just 18 years old.

Seven years on and Miss Carey wants to help other young women find and pursue their passions.

"When I started the business with the support of my parents, I took a leap of faith,” she said.

"It was something I did want to do but I didn't think opportunity would arise until I was a bit older.

"It's probably one of the best decisions I've ever made.”

Miss Carey is one of five speakers who will address Warwick women at a Mentoring Dinner for Queensland Women's Week on Friday night.

She said she was keen to share her story with the hope of instilling feelings of confidence and self-love in others.

"I was really happy to be asked to speak,” Miss Carey said.

"I'm passionate about women connecting to their passion and leading from their heart.

"When I first started, the biggest challenge for me was not being taken seriously in business by both men and women.

"I stayed true to what I believed in and which is what I hope to share with other women.”

Outside her hairdressing business, Miss Carey is working to launch a website with the hopes of spreading the self-love message.

"I believe it's my purpose in life to support and lead a new generation of women to follow their passions,” she said.

"My mission is to have all women honouring, loving and respecting themselves which I think comes in line with what International Women's Day and the week is all about.”