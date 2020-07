QUICK RESPONSE: The QAS quickly transported the woman to Warwick Hospital.

A 32-year-old woman from Warwick lost control of her car on the Cunningham Highway last night, crashing it into an embankment, according to a spokesman from Queensland Police Services.

The woman was driving her small sedan through Tarome just before 6.30pm last night when the accident occurred.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene, treating the woman and transporting her to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.