22°
News

Warwick woman prepares for Hollywood stardom

5th May 2017 7:51 AM
Kate Hardy will make her stage debut in Sydney next month.
Kate Hardy will make her stage debut in Sydney next month.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORMER Warwick girl Kate Hardy is on the cusp of international stardom as she prepares to take Hollywood by storm after wrapping up her latest project.

Her most recent project is the soon-to-be released dramatic seven episode series, Plans, and is based on a group of 20-something-year-olds coming of age stories living in Sydney.

It is being described as the Australian version of Skins.

Directed by Sydney based director Diana Popovska, the series is set to make noise within the Australian and international film and television industries.

Ms Hardy grew up in Warwick and went to boarding school at St Ursula's College in Toowoomba before moving to Sydney seven years ago to pursue a career in acting.

She has starred in noticeable works including the multi-award winning Australian drama web series SYD2030, which was inspired by popular teen programs like Gossip Girl.

SYD2030 won best international web series at the Los Angeles Film, TV and Webisode Festival in 2012.

The success of this venture earned Ms Hardy international recognition and landed her an LA-based manager.

Ms Hardy trains between Sydney and the United States, and has also recently completed a two-month intensive workshop with LA casting directors who cannot stop singing her praises.

Casting director of Glee  Robert Ulrich said: "A very special actress, so much warmth and depth."

The casting director of Walk the Line and other Hollywood hits said: "Isla Fisher better start worrying. Perky, adorable, solid comedy chops - great work." 

In the wake of Ms Hardy's new found Hollywood representation the young actress is set to join the elite group of Australian actors who hold a special place in the heart of Tinseltown.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  hollywood stardom warwick

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

O'Dempsey visited McCulkin home regularly

O'Dempsey visited McCulkin home regularly

Barbara McCulkin believed her husband was involved in the Whiskey Au Go Go fire

Warwick man seriously injured in workplace accident

Man airlifted from Millmerran

A WARWICK man had to be airlifted after a serious workplace injury

Ex-priest to face child sex charges

Warwick Court House

Former cleric arrested on the Southern Downs

Expansions at Killarney Memorial Aged Care

MAJOR WORKS: Deputy manager Janine Hegarty, resident Ann Curtis and facility manager Anne Hickey inspect work on the new extension.

THE Killarney Memorial Aged Care facility is set to expand

Local Partners

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours at weekend

Commemorating the making of a nation

REMEMBERING MATES: Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson will honour the fallen at today's ANZAC Day services.

Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson shares his thoughts on ANZAC Day

Superheroes returning for 1500m criterium in Pentath-run

The Voyage Fitness Superheroes Race will be a feature of the 2017 Daily News Pentath-run on May 20-21.

Records going as runners rush to nominate for Daily News Pentath-run

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Warwick driver goes for the lead in Autumn Historics

ON TRACK: Warwick's Matt Clift (leading) will contest the Autumn Historics this weekend.

Mazda V Falcon V Holden and the rest in historics

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus has opened up about falling back in love with on-off boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and quitting weed, in an incredibly candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

MasterChef horror cook elimination

MasterChef 2017 contestant Rashedul Hasan.

First contestant eliminated after cook drops one of his dishes.

Tom and his jokesters are back to grab your attention

Sam Pang, Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee star in Have You Been Paying Attention?

Popular quiz show returns with well-deserved Logies boost.

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

Laws admits a dislike for Princess Diana.

City Views

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Enjoy the views over Warwick city from the spacious north facing family room and dining area. This modern 4 bedroom executive home is located in Banksia Gardens...

Immaculate Family Home on 1 Acre Block

17-19 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 $695,000

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $415,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Spacious Duplex - Locke Street

2 /121 Locke Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 2 $267,000

2 bedrooms with built ins and ceiling fans *Huge living area, reverse cycle air conditioner *renovated kitchen, dishwasher *new bathroom, large shower * insulated...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $340,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

Large Home - Large Block -Views

46 Conrad Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 3 $349,000

4 Bedrooms with built ins *2 lounge rooms *family room * sunroom * kitchen meals * double lockup garage and carport * large hallway storage area * 3000sm block...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $190,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

Tranquil Haven

1 Brown Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 450,000

Large 4 bedroom plus office air conditioned brick veneer home was built for a growing family, set amid established trees and gardens on a 3440 m corner allotment...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!