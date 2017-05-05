Warwick woman prepares for Hollywood stardom

Kate Hardy will make her stage debut in Sydney next month.

FORMER Warwick girl Kate Hardy is on the cusp of international stardom as she prepares to take Hollywood by storm after wrapping up her latest project.

Her most recent project is the soon-to-be released dramatic seven episode series, Plans, and is based on a group of 20-something-year-olds coming of age stories living in Sydney.

It is being described as the Australian version of Skins.

Directed by Sydney based director Diana Popovska, the series is set to make noise within the Australian and international film and television industries.

Ms Hardy grew up in Warwick and went to boarding school at St Ursula's College in Toowoomba before moving to Sydney seven years ago to pursue a career in acting.

She has starred in noticeable works including the multi-award winning Australian drama web series SYD2030, which was inspired by popular teen programs like Gossip Girl.

SYD2030 won best international web series at the Los Angeles Film, TV and Webisode Festival in 2012.

The success of this venture earned Ms Hardy international recognition and landed her an LA-based manager.

Ms Hardy trains between Sydney and the United States, and has also recently completed a two-month intensive workshop with LA casting directors who cannot stop singing her praises.

Casting director of Glee Robert Ulrich said: "A very special actress, so much warmth and depth."

The casting director of Walk the Line and other Hollywood hits said: "Isla Fisher better start worrying. Perky, adorable, solid comedy chops - great work."

In the wake of Ms Hardy's new found Hollywood representation the young actress is set to join the elite group of Australian actors who hold a special place in the heart of Tinseltown.