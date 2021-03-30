Warwick woman punches man who called her a whore

A woman chased after a man who called her a whore and punched him in the back of the head after a tense confrontation in Rose City Shoppingworld.

The Warwick Magistrates Court was told Sarah Mechelle Emmalin Lamb ran up to the man as he walked toward a door in the centre and struck him in the back of the head.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the February assault followed a verbal confrontation between the victim and the woman’s long-time partner just moments before.

“As (the victim) approached the corridor, (Lamb) walked from the foodcourt, ran towards him and punched him in the back of the head. He kept walking,” Sergeant Wiggan said.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman said the assault was “out of character” for her client, who had no previous history of violence.

“It was a disproportionate response - a comment was made and she overreacted,” Ms Acreman said.

Magistrate Julian Noud told the 24-year-old punches to the head were always considered to be serious, due to the potentially grave damage they could cause.

The Warwick mother-of-three pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and was fined $200. No conviction was recorded.

The victim did not suffer any injuries in the assault.

