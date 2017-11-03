News

Warwick woman throws pot plant at man

CONVICTED: A woman pleaded guilty to two charges at Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.
by Elyse Wurm

IN THE heat of a verbal argument, a Warwick woman threw a pot plant at a man in an act that landed her in court.

The plant skimmed the man's shoulder, defence lawyer Clare Hine explained at Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.

Ms Hine said her 20-year-old client was under significant emotional stress at the time of the offence in June, when she 'lobbed' the plant at her partner.

The Warwick woman pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

She also admitted to a public nuisance offence, which Ms Hine said related to "uncontrollable swearing”.

Warwick Police Prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the woman had already been placed on a good behaviour bond through the court system for previous offences.

"She has quite a bit of history for a young person,” he said.

Sgt recommended the woman be given a suspended jail sentence, so she would have something "hanging over her head”.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey acknowledged the woman was dealing with significant issues at the time of offending.

"The courts deal with these breaches seriously because of the impact,” he said.

But Mr Manthey said a period of imprisonment would be too heavy-handed and could send the woman backwards, as she was seeking assistance.

The woman was sentenced to 18 months probation and a conviction was recorded.

